Trump withdraws Canada’s invitation to ‘Board of Peace’

Trump Clashes With Mark Carney At Davos Forum; 'Canada Living On Freebies, Exists Because Of U.S.'
  • Donald Trump disinvited Canada from his newly formed 'Board of Peace' following a speech by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
  • Carney's address at the World Economic Forum in Davos was widely interpreted as a rebuke of Trump's previous efforts to acquire Greenland.
  • Trump announced the withdrawal of Canada's invitation via a Truth Social post, formatted as a letter to Prime Minister Carney.
  • Trump signed the charter for his “Board of Peace” in Davos, an international organization he plans to chair, aimed at securing peace in conflict zones.
  • Over 20 countries have indicated they will join the board, though several European nations, including the United Kingdom and France, have declined to participate at this time.
