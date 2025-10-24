Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump says trade talks with Canada will cease after ‘egregious’ ad

Trump ends trade talks with Canada after watching this Ontario ‘anti-tariff’ advert featuring Ronald Reegan
  • Donald Trump announced the termination of trade talks with Canada, citing the country's "egregious behavior" regarding an advertisement.
  • Trump claimed Canada "fraudulently" used an ad featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs, which he deemed "FAKE".
  • The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute stated that the Government of Ontario's ad campaign used selective audio and video of Reagan, misrepresenting a 1987 radio address without permission.
  • The foundation is reviewing its legal options concerning the advertisement, which was posted by Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
  • Trump justified his stance by stating that tariffs are crucial for national security and the economy, aligning with his administration's previous imposition of tariffs on Canadian goods.
