Why the BBC is set to apologise to US President Donald Trump
- The BBC is expected to apologise for editing a speech made by Donald Trump in a Panorama episode, following accusations of misleading viewers.
- A leaked memo revealed the broadcaster was accused of selectively editing Trump's speech before the 2021 Capitol riots.
- The footage showed Trump urging supporters to “fight like hell” but omitted his instruction to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”.
- BBC chairman Samir Shah is anticipated to issue an apology on Monday in response to a request from parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee.
- Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy criticised the BBC's editorial standards, stating that decisions are “not always well thought through” and inconsistent.