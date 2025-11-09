Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why the BBC is set to apologise to US President Donald Trump

Lisa Nandy slams 'inconsistent' BBC
  • The BBC is expected to apologise for editing a speech made by Donald Trump in a Panorama episode, following accusations of misleading viewers.
  • A leaked memo revealed the broadcaster was accused of selectively editing Trump's speech before the 2021 Capitol riots.
  • The footage showed Trump urging supporters to “fight like hell” but omitted his instruction to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”.
  • BBC chairman Samir Shah is anticipated to issue an apology on Monday in response to a request from parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee.
  • Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy criticised the BBC's editorial standards, stating that decisions are “not always well thought through” and inconsistent.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in