Trump vows to sue BBC over edited speech – despite broadcaster’s apology
- President Donald Trump says he will sue the BBC for up to $5bn, despite the broadcaster apologising for editing his 6 January 2021 speech in a Panorama broadcast.
- Trump said that the UK is "embarrassed" by the BBC.
- The president claimed the editing made it appear he was explicitly urging people to attack the US Capitol in his speech.
- The BBC earlier admitted the speech edit was an "error of judgement" and apologised, but refused to pay compensation.
- Trump also told reporters he would contact Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer over the weekend to discuss the issue.