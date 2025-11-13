Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Huge support for petition urging BBC not to compensate Trump

‘My TV licence fee shouldn’t be used to compensate Donald Trump’
  • A petition urging the BBC not to compensate US President Donald Trump following his $1 billion legal threat has now exceeded 45,000 signatures.
  • The threat arose from the editing of Trump’s 6 January 2021 speech in a Panorama programme, which led to the resignations of BBC director-general Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness.
  • Trump has given the BBC until Friday 14 November to issue a retraction, apologise and compensate him “for the harm caused”.
  • Ian Fisher, the petition's originator, argues that any financial payment to Trump would be “inappropriate and against the ethos of public service broadcasting”.
  • The petition demands that any compensation paid to Trump should be refunded to TV licence payers.
In full

