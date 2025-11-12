Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Petition calling for BBC to ignore Trump’s $1bn legal demand signed by tens of thousands

Trump: I have an obligation to sue BBC
  • A petition with over 35,000 signatures is urging the BBC not to compensate Donald Trump following his legal threat.
  • The petition argues that any financial payment to Trump would be "inappropriate and against the ethos of public service broadcasting."
  • It demands that any compensation paid should be refunded to TV licence payers, citing public objection to such use of funds.
  • Donald Trump stated he has an "obligation" to sue the BBC for $1bn over its editing of his 6 January 2021 speech.
  • He claims the BBC made his "beautiful speech" sound "radical" and "defrauded the public" by altering it.
