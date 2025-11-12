Trump-BBC live: Tim Davie urges staff to ‘fight for our journalism’ amid US president’s $1bn legal threat
Outgoing BBC director general admits BBC made 'some mistakes' that cost the broadcaster
Outgoing BBC director general Tim Davie has told staff "we've got to fight for our journalism" after Donald Trump took the unprecedented step of threatening to sue the corporation for $1bn.
The US president issued an ultimatum to the British broadcaster to pay compensation and apologise by Friday after two Panorama clips were edited together to give the impression he encouraged violence at the Capitol.
"We have to be very clear and stand up for our journalism. We are a unique and precious organisation, and I see the free press under pressure, I see the weaponisation. I think we've got to fight for our journalism,” Mr Davie said.
He admitted the BBC made “some mistakes that have cost us”, as he addressed staff after he quit over the explosive row over impartiality.
Meanwhile, MPs and BBC staff have called for Boris Johnson appointee Sir Robbie Gibbto leave the corporation’s board.
SNP leader John Swinney told LBC: “Robbie Gibb is a very clearly affiliated party political figure on the board of the BBC.
“If the BBC wants to be viewed as an impartial organisation that's authoritative, that reflects the independence of commentary, then I think Robbie Gibb's position is untenable.”
Key takeaways from Tim Davie's address
• Tim Davie began by acknowledging it had been a “tough few days” and said “we all need to be looking after each other and making sure we set everything in context”.
• He insisted the BBC will “thrive” as he said the narrative “will not just be given by our enemies”.
• Stepping away from his personal decision to leave his post, he said the BBC is “more than one person” and said “it’s all of our actions together and us working and doing our business every single day”, praising the work done across the organisation.
• He said the BBC must “be very clear and stand up for our journalism”, saying he sees “the free press under pressure”, and insisted the BBC “must fight for our journalism.
• Davie said that while mistakes “have cost us”, he is “fiercely proud” and said its work “speaks louder than any newspaper, any weaponisation”.
• Speaking about his decision to resign he said the relentlessness of the role, the upcoming Charter renewal and criticism of the Panorama documentary on Trump were all contributing factors.
Nandy says she cannot remove Gibb from BBC board
Several Labour backbenchers have called on culture secretary Lisa Nandy to remove Sir Robbie Gibb, a former political adviser to Theresa May when she was prime minister, from the BBC Board.
Answering a question from Labour MP Sarah Owen (Luton North), Ms Nandy said: "The charter sets a strict legal threshold that must be met before dismissal of a board member, and so I am unable to pursue the course of action that she suggests."
Why have Tim Davie and Deborah Turness resigned from the BBC?
BBC director-general Tim Davie and CEO of BBC News Deborah Turness have resigned, as the broadcaster looks to close the door on a scandal-hit period of its recent history.
A tumultuous week for the BBC saw it accused of institutional bias, as criticism flooded in over an edited clip of a Donald Trump speech in a Panorama documentary.
But this was only the latest in a series of controversies and scandals which have scarred the broadcaster in recent years, with accusations of institutional bias levelled at the broadcaster from both sides of the political spectrum.
Alex Croft reports:
Trump says he has an 'obligation' to sue BBC
US president Donald Trump said on Monday that he has an "obligation" to sue BBC for misrepresenting his comments ahead of the 6 January 2021 attacks on the US Capitol.
"Well, I think I have an obligation to do it," Trump told Fox News in an interview.
Comment: The BBC should stand up to Trump’s $1bn legal demand – it would probably win in court
The US president’s threat to sue Auntie over its January 6 coverage may thrill his base – but legally, it’s a non-starter, says Mark Stephens. The real risk lies in how the broadcaster responds.
Watch: Media lawyer explains significant legal hurdles Trump faces to sue BBC
Lucy Leeson reports:
A media lawyer has explained the “significant legal hurdles” Donald Trump faces to sue the BBC.
The U.S president has threatened to sue the broadcasting corporation for $1 billion, following criticism over how a speech he made was edited and used in a Panorama documentary.
Media lawyer Mark Stephens appeared on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday (11 November) to discuss the hurdles the U.S president could face.
He explained: “The UK defamation claim is now out of time. He had one year from Monday October 28, 2024, when Panorama aired so he is 14 days out of time or so in the UK.”
Questions over BBC's response to leaked memo
Many have questioned the BBC’s response to the leaked memo, saying the corporation failed to either “properly defend itself” from criticism or issue an apology.
The BBC’s culture and media editor, Katie Razzall, reported that the broadcaster had a statement “ready to go”, admitting it should have made it clear there had been splicing of the speech but that instead, the board decided to send a letter to parliament’s culture, media and sport committee.
It was also reported that Ms Turness was “ripped apart” by a board meeting last week about the Telegraph reports.
The former editor of The Sun newspaper described the resignations as a “coup” and an “inside job”.
A former Downing Street communications chief suggested the broadcaster had not properly defended itself, saying: “We’re living in a fast-moving digital world where there are a lot of people who want to attack the BBC, and what we’ve seen is really a vacuum that has been created.
“It’s been obvious for days now that the BBC needed to step up, explain, apologise, move on.”
We must fight for our journalism, defiant BBC boss says after Trump legal threat
The departing boss of the BBC has warned staff against the “weaponisation” of criticisms of the corporation as it faces a $1bn (£760m) legal threat from Donald Trump.
Tim Davie admitted the organisation had “made some mistakes that have cost us”, but hit out at the BBC’s “enemies” and urged colleagues “to fight for our journalism” as he addressed staff for the first time since resigning over the way a speech by the US president was edited in an episode of Panorama.
Criticism of position of ex-Tory aide on BBC board
Sir Robbie Gibb's position on the BBC board is being called into question amid bias accusations at the broadcaster.
Sir Robbie served as director of communications for Theresa May when she was in Downing Street as Conservative prime minister before his appointment to the broadcaster's board.
Scotland's First Minister John Swinney said his position fuelled doubt and debate about BBC independence and impartiality.
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Sir Robbie should be removed from the board immediately.
SNP leader Mr Swinney told LBC: "Robbie Gibb is a very clearly affiliated party political figure on the board of the BBC.
"If the BBC wants to be viewed as an impartial organisation that's authoritative, that reflects the independence of commentary, then I think Robbie Gibb's position is untenable."
In The Guardian, Sir Ed wrote that Sir Robbie should not have a say in choosing the BBC's next director-general.
