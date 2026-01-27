Trump’s response as he’s asked if Alex Pretti shooting was justified
- President Donald Trump was grilled on Alex Pretti’s death as he left the White House Tuesday, with a reporter asking him whether the shooting was justified.
- "Well, you know we're doing a big investigation,” Trump responded. “I want to see the investigation. I'm going to be watching over it. I want a very honorable and honest investigation. I have to see it myself.”
- When asked if he had anything to say to Pretti’s family, Trump said, “I love everybody. I love all of our people. I love [Pretti’s] family. And it’s a very sad situation.”
- Trump was heading to an event in Iowa, where he was set to deliver a speech about energy and the economy. He’s facing mounting calls to fire Department of Homeland Security boss Kristi Noem after federal immigration agents shot and killed two American citizens in Minneapolis within weeks as part of the Trump administration’s immigration raid blitz.
- Trump relieved Border Patrol commander-at-large Greg Bovino of his position after Pretti’s shooting death Saturday but is backing Noem, telling reporters, “I think she's doing a very good job.”