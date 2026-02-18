Trump set to have Air Force One repainted in his favourite colors
- Air Force One jets are reportedly being repainted in a new red, white, blue, and gold color scheme, replacing the previous blue and white design that dates back to the 1960s.
- The new design, which is similar to President Donald Trump's personal jet, will be applied to aircraft in the presidential and VIP fleet, including a luxury Boeing jet donated by Qatar.
- Smaller C-32 aircraft, used by top US officials such as the first lady and vice president, are also included in the repainting, with one already completed and expected for delivery soon.
- The vision for this new Air Force One design originated during President Donald Trump's first term, although the colour scheme was subsequently cancelled under the Biden administration.
- The Independent has contacted the White House and Defense Department for comment and information regarding the potential cost to taxpayers for these reported changes.
