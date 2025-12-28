Rail users hit by change to peak time ticketing
- Train fares have increased on some services in south-east England following the expansion of contactless payment systems.
- The fare rises stem from aligning paper ticketing time restrictions with Transport for London's contactless structure, leading to services previously available with off-peak tickets now requiring more expensive peak fares.
- Rebecca Paul, Conservative MP for Reigate, said that the changes risk "pricing passengers out of rail altogether".
- Analysis by lobby group Railfuture indicates that passengers using contactless could pay up to twice as much as those with paper tickets, as railcard or child discounts are not applicable.
- Govia Thameslink Railway and the Department for Tranport said that contactless makes travel simpler and easier, with many passengers expected to save money.