Major incident declared after train derailment in Cumbria
- Emergency services have rushed to a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria.
- All railway lines between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District are blocked due to the incident.
- Avanti West Coast has advised customers not to travel north of Preston today.
- The North West Ambulance Service has dispatched resources to the scene and is assessing the situation to provide medical help.
- Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said a major incident had been declared.