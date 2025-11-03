Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emergency services rush to scene of train derailment in Cumbria

Train firm Avanti West Coast said all lines were blocked after the incident

Tom Barnes
Monday 03 November 2025 02:56 EST
A major railway line for cross border services between England and Scotland is closed because of a fallen tree (Luciana Guerra/PA)
A major railway line for cross border services between England and Scotland is closed because of a fallen tree (Luciana Guerra/PA) (PA Archive)

Emergency services have been called to a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria.

Train firm Avanti West Coast said all lines were blocked after the incident, which took place on the line between the stations of Penrith and Oxenholme.

It said on social media: “Due to a derailed train between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District, all lines are blocked. We are strongly advising customers not to travel north of Preston today.”

A North West Ambulance spokesperson: “Following reports of a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria, the trust has dispatched resources to the scene. We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services.

“Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

Tom Barnes3 November 2025 07:55

Comments

