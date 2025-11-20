Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

People seriously injured after passenger trains crash in Czech Republic

Video Player Placeholder
Dozens injured after two trains collide in Czech Republic
  • At least 57 people were injured, with four seriously, after two trains collided in the Czech Republic on Thursday morning.
  • The incident occurred at 6.20 am near Ceske Budejovice, approximately 74 miles south of Prague, involving a passenger train and an express service.
  • Preliminary information suggests one of the trains likely passed a signal at a stop position, prompting an investigation into the cause by authorities.
  • Firefighters had to free the driver of one train, and all passengers were evacuated, with images showing significant damage to the front ends of the carriages.
  • Transport Minister Martin Kupka highlighted the need for modern safety systems to prevent human error, noting this is the latest in a series of recent train collisions in the region.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in