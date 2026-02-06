Tony Hawk emphatically denies allegations tied to Epstein Island
- Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk has emphatically denied claims that he held any of his weddings on Jeffrey Epstein's private island.
- His name appeared in the latest batch of US Department of Justice files related to the convicted sex offender, with an email alleging he married there.
- Hawk used Instagram to provide a detailed timeline of his four marriages, confirming none took place on Epstein's infamous island.
- He clarified that a photographer named Mark Epstein, who shot his 2006 wedding in Fiji, is an accomplished action sports photographer and not related to Jeffrey Epstein.
- Hawk stated he never met Jeffrey Epstein and never visited his island, dismissing the allegations as “misinformation”.
