Tomato soup recalled over unlisted allergen

Botulism, listeria, and recalls: How recalls work
  • Lil’ Turtles is recalling all Grandma Belle’s Tomato Basil Soup products due to the presence of an undeclared milk allergen.
  • The issue was discovered during a routine inspection by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, which found milk despite it not being listed on the packaging.
  • The unlisted milk poses a risk of serious allergic reactions for individuals with a milk allergy or severe sensitivity.
  • The affected 17-oz glass jars were sold from September 23, 2022, through December 3, 2025, across 14 U.S. states.
  • Consumers who purchased the recalled soup are urged to contact the company to request a replacement pack.
