‘We’re not surrendering’ in Minnesota says border czar Tom Homan
- Tom Homan, the border czar, has been deployed to Minneapolis to restore order to federal immigration operations, vowing to remain until the situation is resolved.
- His involvement follows the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, which resulted in CBP Commander Greg Bovino being stood down earlier in the week.
- Homan pledged to restore safety and uphold the administration's mission, while acknowledging that improvements could be made within the agency.
- He appealed for greater understanding of the pressures faced by immigration forces, insisting that ICE operates within the law and urging peaceful protest.
- Homan argued that improved cooperation with ICE would reduce the number of agents required on the streets, highlighting that hostility towards federal forces strains law enforcement.
