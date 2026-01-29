Minnesota ICE live updates: Border Patrol agents involved in Alex Pretti shooting placed on leave
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz questioned whether the agents are actually off the streets in an interview Wednesday night
The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that two federal agents involved in Alex Pretti’s fatal shooting have been placed on administrative leave.
“The two officers involved are on administrative leave. This is standard protocol,” a DHS spokesperson told The Independent.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz appeared to question that narrative during an interview Wednesday night, however.
Speaking with MS NOW, Walz said he doesn’t know the identity of the agents and “I don't know if I believe they're on leave.” Later in the conversation, he said they’re “probably not” in Minnesota.
The Independent has reached out to DHS and Customs and Border Protection for comment on Walz’s remarks.
Also Wednesday, a video appearing to show Pretti confronting federal agents was released.
Less than two weeks before Border Patrol fatally shot Pretti in Minneapolis, he appeared to kick a government vehicle and get tackled to the ground by federal agents, according to a video published by The News Movement.
The BBC reported that the man in the video “has the same coat, facial hair and gait as Alex Pretti and a facial recognition tool suggests a 97 percent match.” Pretti’s family confirmed to CNN that he is the man in the video.
Republican Minnesota lawmaker gets laughed at for saying Trump is 'constantly' extending the 'olive branch'
Minnesota state Senator Michael Holmstrom, a Republican, said at a CNN town hall Wednesday night that President Donald Trump, known for his combative rhetoric toward opponents, is “constantly” extending the “olive branch.”
“The olive branch is constantly extended, and it’s swatted away because of anger and resentment,” Holmstrom said.
The audience then erupted into laughter.
Watch: Minneapolis mayor says video appearing to show Alex Pretti confronting federal agents doesn’t justify fatal shooting
Two federal agents involved in Alex Pretti's killing have been on administrative leave since Saturday: report
The two federal agents involved in the killing of Alex Pretti have been on administrative leave since Saturday, the Associated Press reported, citing the Department of Homeland Security.
DHS had confirmed to The Independent that the two officers were on administrative leave, as is the standard protocol for the agency.
Pretti was fatally shot by Border Patrol in Minneapolis last Saturday.
Fox News analyst says Trump's deportation efforts have 'hit its political limits' after poll finds ICE tactics 'too aggressive' for most voters
Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume has said that President Donald Trump's deportation efforts have “hit its political limits” after a new poll finds that the tactics of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are “too aggressive” for most voters.
“The republic’s response to what it is seeing on its TV screens and reading about in publications and so forth suggests that people, they want the border closed, they want criminal illegals rounded up, but they see these scenes in the street, particularly the two killings in Minnesota and they see people who seem otherwise innocent, although they may be here illegally, rounded up, they don’t like that,” Hume told Bret Baier on Special Report Wednesday.
A new poll from Fox News found that 59 percent of registered voters felt ICE was too aggressive in carrying out President Donald Trump’s campaign promise of the largest deportation of illegal immigrants in U.S. history.
Majority of voters say ICE is too aggressive in Fox News poll
A majority of voters say Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s deportation efforts are too aggressive, according to a Fox News poll.
The poll found that 59 percent of registered voters felt ICE was too aggressive in carrying out President Donald Trump’s campaign promise of the largest deportation of illegal immigrants in U.S. history.
Another 24 percent said ICE’s tactics were about right and 17 percent said the agents weren’t aggressive enough.
While the poll was being taken, federal agents fatally shot a U.S. citizen in Minneapolis for the second time this month.
Ilhan Omar reacts to Trump suggesting her spray attack was staged
Representative Ilhan Omar has reacted to President Donald Trump suggesting that the attack that led to her being sprayed with a substance at a town hall in Minneapolis Tuesday was staged.
“This is also somebody who was talking about me in his town hall in Iowa. And then seems to exhibit some sort of dementia when he says he doesn't think about me. Maybe it is time for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, because he certainly cannot remember what he said and has done an hour ago,” Omar told host Kaitlan Collins.
The 25th Amendment says the vice president shall become president if the president dies, resigns or is removed from office.
During a speech in Clive, Iowa, Tuesday, Trump continued his verbal attacks against Omar, a Somali immigrant, whom the president accused of not being “proud” of America.
When asked by ABC if he had seen the video of Omar being attacked, Trump said, “No. I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud. I really don’t think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”
Stephen Miller rages against judge's order blocking Trump administration from arresting refugees in Minnesota
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has raged against a federal judge’s order temporarily blocking the Trump administration from arresting recent refugees in Minnesota.
“The judicial sabotage of democracy is unending,” Miller wrote on X Wednesday.
Democrat says Renee Good and Alex Pretti are 'victims of homicidal state terror'
Representative Jamie Raskin, the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, has called Renee Good and Alex Pretti “victims of homicidal state terror.”
Walz qustions whether federal agents involved in Alex Pretti killing are off the streets
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has doubted whether the federal agents involved in the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti are off the streets.
The Department of Homeland Security announced earlier Wednesday that two agents involved in Pretti’s killing in Minneapolis over the weekend have been placed on administrative leave per protocol.
In an interview with MS NOW, Walz said he doesn’t know the identity of the agents and “I don't know if I believe they're on leave.”
“I don't know they're not on our streets,” the governor said.
Tim Walz said Trump talked to him about Venezuela in Minnesota talk
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said in a new interview that President Donald Trump talked to him about Venezuela during a conversation about his state.
Amid growing tensions over Trump’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, the president and Walz had a phone call Monday.
Walz told MS NOW Wednesday that during their discussion on immigration, Trump brought up his operation in Venezuela, where the U.S. captured now-disposed President Nicolás Maduro.
“I’m not sure what gave him the indication that at this point in time, what’s happening with my state that I’m interested in Venezuela, but he told me how well that went,” the governor said.
Walz added, “He saw an operation in Venezuela against a foreign nation in the same context he saw an operation in a U.S. state in a U.S. city.”
Shortly after his phone call with Walz, Trump wrote on Truth Social:”We have had such tremendous SUCCESS in Washington, D.C., Memphis, Tennessee, and New Orleans, Louisiana, and virtually every other place that we have ‘touched’ and, even in Minnesota, Crime is way down, but both Governor Walz and I want to make it better!”
