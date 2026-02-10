Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

ICE bosses refuse to answer tough questions about Minneapolis shootings

Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Rodney Scott, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Joseph Edlow and acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Todd Lyons are being questioned at Tuesday’s hearing
Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Rodney Scott, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Joseph Edlow and acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Todd Lyons are being questioned at Tuesday’s hearing (AFP/Getty)
  • Todd Lyons, the acting director of ICE, refused to say whether any federal agents had been dismissed following fatal shootings during immigration enforcement in Minnesota.
  • The House Homeland Security Committee is conducting an oversight hearing Tuesday focusing on the administration's heightened immigration enforcement efforts.
  • “How many ICE agents have been fired for their conduct in Minnesota?” Rep. Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat, asked, referencing the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of federal agents.
  • Lyons refused to provide a number, saying, “I’m not going to speak about personnel actions, but I’ll get you that data.”
  • Rep. Shri Thanedar, a Michigan Democrat, asked the three Trump immigration officials at the hearing whether Good and Pretti deserved to die. The leaders said they could not comment on ongoing investigations.
