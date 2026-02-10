ICE bosses refuse to answer tough questions about Minneapolis shootings
- Todd Lyons, the acting director of ICE, refused to say whether any federal agents had been dismissed following fatal shootings during immigration enforcement in Minnesota.
- The House Homeland Security Committee is conducting an oversight hearing Tuesday focusing on the administration's heightened immigration enforcement efforts.
- “How many ICE agents have been fired for their conduct in Minnesota?” Rep. Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat, asked, referencing the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of federal agents.
- Lyons refused to provide a number, saying, “I’m not going to speak about personnel actions, but I’ll get you that data.”
- Rep. Shri Thanedar, a Michigan Democrat, asked the three Trump immigration officials at the hearing whether Good and Pretti deserved to die. The leaders said they could not comment on ongoing investigations.
