New Today Show host makes emotional debut alongside Jenna Bush Hager
- Sheinelle Jones made an emotional debut as Jenna Bush Hager’s permanent co-host on the new Today with Jenna & Sheinelle show.
- The premiere featured several surprises, including a video message from her mother and a visit from her journalistic inspiration, Kassandra Fleming Hayes.
- Former co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford appeared to symbolically pass the torch to the new co-anchors.
- Jones shared that her late husband, Uche Ojeh, who died of brain cancer, had encouraged her to pursue this opportunity, believing it was her turn to shine.
- The broadcast evoked strong emotional reactions from viewers and hosts alike, with many congratulating Jones on her new role.