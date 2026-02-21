New twist in saga of 500-year-old oak felled by Toby Carvery bosses
- An ancient oak tree, estimated to be 450-500 years old, was felled without permission by Toby Carvery outside its Whitewebbs House restaurant in Enfield, north London, on 3 April 2025.
- Despite Toby Carvery's claim that the tree was dying, a subsequent Forestry Commission investigation has now found it was still alive, identifying green shoots in the cut wood.
- Enfield Council, the landowner, is pursuing eviction proceedings against Mitchells & Butlers (M&B), Toby Carvery's operator, for serious lease breaches.
- Dr Ed Pyne of the Woodland Trust said the oak was irreplaceable and called for better legal protection for ancient trees.
- While police found no criminality and the Forestry Commission noted no breaches of legislation due to the tree lacking a preservation order, Toby Carvery's chief executive has apologised for the upset caused.
