New twist in saga of 500-year-old oak felled by Toby Carvery bosses

The remains of the oak tree which was chopped down by Toby Carvery bosses
The remains of the oak tree which was chopped down by Toby Carvery bosses (PA Media)
  • An ancient oak tree, estimated to be 450-500 years old, was felled without permission by Toby Carvery outside its Whitewebbs House restaurant in Enfield, north London, on 3 April 2025.
  • Despite Toby Carvery's claim that the tree was dying, a subsequent Forestry Commission investigation has now found it was still alive, identifying green shoots in the cut wood.
  • Enfield Council, the landowner, is pursuing eviction proceedings against Mitchells & Butlers (M&B), Toby Carvery's operator, for serious lease breaches.
  • Dr Ed Pyne of the Woodland Trust said the oak was irreplaceable and called for better legal protection for ancient trees.
  • While police found no criminality and the Forestry Commission noted no breaches of legislation due to the tree lacking a preservation order, Toby Carvery's chief executive has apologised for the upset caused.
