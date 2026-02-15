Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Baby food pulled from shelves after toxin detected

Related: Gerber issues recall amid contamination worries
  • The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for a specific lot of Initiative Foods’ Tippy Toes brand of Apple Pear Banana Fruit baby food puree.
  • The recall is due to elevated levels of patulin, a naturally occurring mycotoxin produced by moulds, found in the product.
  • The affected product has a 'best by' date of 17 July 2026 and package code INIA0120, and was distributed across most US states and potentially US territories.
  • Long-term exposure to patulin can lead to adverse health consequences, including immune suppression, nerve damage, headaches, fever, and nausea.
  • Consumers are advised to dispose of the recalled puree immediately or return it for a refund, though no illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in