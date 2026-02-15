Baby food pulled from shelves after toxin detected
- The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for a specific lot of Initiative Foods’ Tippy Toes brand of Apple Pear Banana Fruit baby food puree.
- The recall is due to elevated levels of patulin, a naturally occurring mycotoxin produced by moulds, found in the product.
- The affected product has a 'best by' date of 17 July 2026 and package code INIA0120, and was distributed across most US states and potentially US territories.
- Long-term exposure to patulin can lead to adverse health consequences, including immune suppression, nerve damage, headaches, fever, and nausea.
- Consumers are advised to dispose of the recalled puree immediately or return it for a refund, though no illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.
