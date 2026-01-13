Actor surrenders to police to fight child sex abuse allegations
- Actor Timothy Busfield has surrendered to police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, following a four-day search after being charged with child sexual abuse.
- Busfield faces two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and an open count of child abuse.
- Before turning himself in, Busfield, known for roles in The West Wing and Field of Dreams, released a video declaring his innocence against the "horrible lies."
- The charges stem from accusations by two 22-year-old twin boys who allege inappropriate touching between November 2022 and spring 2024, having met Busfield on the set of The Cleaning Lady.
- Following the allegations, NBC pulled an upcoming episode of Law & Order: SVU guest-starring Busfield, and his wife, Melissa Gilbert, deleted her Instagram account.