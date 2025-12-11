Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Time’s 2025 ‘Person of the Year’ unveiled but it’s not just one person

A sign for Time magazine is displayed outside the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 in New York
A sign for Time magazine is displayed outside the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 in New York (AP Photo/Donald King)

Time magazine has named the "Architects of AI" as its 2025 "Person of the Year".

The magazine cited artificial intelligence's significant emergence and transformative potential in 2025 as the reason for its selection.

This recognition honors those for "delivering the age of thinking machines" and "transforming the present".

Time has been selecting a "Person of the Year" annually since 1927, based on who most shaped the year's headlines.

President Donald Trump was previously named the 2024 "Person of the Year" after winning his second term in office.

In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in