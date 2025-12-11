Time’s 2025 ‘Person of the Year’ unveiled but it’s not just one person

Time magazine has named the "Architects of AI" as its 2025 "Person of the Year".

The magazine cited artificial intelligence's significant emergence and transformative potential in 2025 as the reason for its selection.

This recognition honors those for "delivering the age of thinking machines" and "transforming the present".

Time has been selecting a "Person of the Year" annually since 1927, based on who most shaped the year's headlines.

President Donald Trump was previously named the 2024 "Person of the Year" after winning his second term in office.