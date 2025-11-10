Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tim Westwood appears in court charged with rape and indecent assault

Former Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood leaving Westminster Magistrates’ Court today
Former Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood leaving Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (PA)
  • Former Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood has been granted conditional bail after appearing at Westminster Magistrates Court.
  • He faces 15 charges, including four counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault, involving seven different women.
  • The alleged offences span from 1983 to 2016 and include incidents at BBC studios in the 1990s, with victims as young as 17.
  • Westwood, who returned from Nigeria last week, spoke only to confirm his details and was not required to enter pleas.
  • The Metropolitan Police investigation remains open, and the BBC previously apologised for not taking adequate action regarding concerns about his behaviour.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in