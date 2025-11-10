Tim Westwood appears in court charged with rape and indecent assault
- Former Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood has been granted conditional bail after appearing at Westminster Magistrates Court.
- He faces 15 charges, including four counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault, involving seven different women.
- The alleged offences span from 1983 to 2016 and include incidents at BBC studios in the 1990s, with victims as young as 17.
- Westwood, who returned from Nigeria last week, spoke only to confirm his details and was not required to enter pleas.
- The Metropolitan Police investigation remains open, and the BBC previously apologised for not taking adequate action regarding concerns about his behaviour.