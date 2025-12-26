Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

TikTok influencer arrested for killing pedestrian while livestreaming

McCarty-Wroten, identified by police as the suspected driver of the Ford Edge that hit Lucas, told authorities she believed she had a green light, according to the cops.
McCarty-Wroten, identified by police as the suspected driver of the Ford Edge that hit Lucas, told authorities she believed she had a green light, according to the cops. (Zion Police Department)
  • TikTok influencer Tynesha McCarty-Wroten has been arrested and charged with reckless homicide and aggravated use of a communication device causing death.
  • The charges relate to a fatal incident on November 3, where McCarty-Wroten allegedly struck and killed 59-year-old pedestrian Darren Lucas while livestreaming herself driving.
  • Police verified a TikTok video showing McCarty-Wroten livestreaming at the time of the crash, and surveillance footage reportedly indicates she drove through a red light.
  • Darren Lucas, a grocery store worker, died from his injuries after being hit while crossing the street.
  • A GoFundMe page has been established to support Lucas' widow, with his family stating that seeing the start of justice helps with their ongoing grief.
