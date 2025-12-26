TikTok influencer arrested for killing pedestrian while livestreaming
- TikTok influencer Tynesha McCarty-Wroten has been arrested and charged with reckless homicide and aggravated use of a communication device causing death.
- The charges relate to a fatal incident on November 3, where McCarty-Wroten allegedly struck and killed 59-year-old pedestrian Darren Lucas while livestreaming herself driving.
- Police verified a TikTok video showing McCarty-Wroten livestreaming at the time of the crash, and surveillance footage reportedly indicates she drove through a red light.
- Darren Lucas, a grocery store worker, died from his injuries after being hit while crossing the street.
- A GoFundMe page has been established to support Lucas' widow, with his family stating that seeing the start of justice helps with their ongoing grief.