Teenager charged after 15-year-old girl dies in London flat fire

Tiffany Regis, 15, died from smoke inhalation
Tiffany Regis, 15, died from smoke inhalation (Metropolitan Police)
  • A 16-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter, arson and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered following a fatal house fire in London.
  • The charges relate to a fire on 6 April 2023 in Tollgate Road, Beckton, which resulted in the death of 15-year-old Tiffany Regis from smoke inhalation.
  • The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been bailed and is scheduled to appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on 24 February.
  • The London Fire Brigade responded to the incident, finding Tiffany Regis deceased in a second-floor flat, while five other individuals sustained injuries but were later discharged from hospital.
  • Local officials, including Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz, expressed deep sorrow and offered support to Tiffany's grieving family and the affected community.
