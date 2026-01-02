Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man carried on top of car for a mile ‘deserved better end’, say family

Thomas Wallace was struck by a grey Mercedes estate on the A289 Gads Hill in Gillingham, Kent
Thomas Wallace was struck by a grey Mercedes estate on the A289 Gads Hill in Gillingham, Kent (Kent Police/PA)
  • Retired dental surgeon Tom Wallace, 89, died after being hit by a car and carried for approximately a mile in Gillingham, Kent.
  • The incident occurred on the A289 Gads Hill on Monday, 29 December, with Mr Wallace found on Grange Road and the grey Mercedes estate located nearby after its occupants fled.
  • His family paid tribute, stating he "deserved a better end to his life" and highlighting his long career, family life, and extensive charity work.
  • Albert Matraxhiu, 28, has been charged with death by dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice, and multiple driving offences related to the incident.
  • Erald Paci, 29, was charged with perverting the course of justice; both men have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance on 30 January.
