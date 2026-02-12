Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey faces two additional rape charges

Partey is already awaiting trial for five counts of rape
Partey is already awaiting trial for five counts of rape (Reuters)
  • Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has been charged with two additional counts of rape.
  • These new allegations are historic, involve one additional woman, and were reportedly first made in August 2025.
  • Partey is already awaiting trial for five counts of rape against two alleged victims and a sexual assault charge against a third woman, all of which he denies.
  • He is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 13 March for a first hearing, with a trial set for 2 November.
  • Partey, who now plays for Villarreal, denies all charges, and his lawyer states he welcomes the opportunity to clear his name.
