FCC launches new investigation over Rep. Talarico interview
- The View is under investigation by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for a potential violation of the “equal time rule.”
- The investigation follows ABC’s talk show's interview with Texas Senate candidate James Talarico on Feb. 2.
- FCC Chairman Brendan Carr confirmed the agency is exploring “an enforcement action,” stating The View has not established itself as “bona fide news” to be exempt from the rule.
- The equal time rule mandates that broadcasters provide equivalent airtime to political candidates if requested.
- Enforcement options for the FCC are limited, with the most severe outcome for the network likely being a fine.
