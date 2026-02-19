Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

FCC launches new investigation over Rep. Talarico interview

Stephen Colbert blasts Paramount for kowtowing to Trump's FCC over Talarico interview
  • The View is under investigation by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for a potential violation of the “equal time rule.”
  • The investigation follows ABC’s talk show's interview with Texas Senate candidate James Talarico on Feb. 2.
  • FCC Chairman Brendan Carr confirmed the agency is exploring “an enforcement action,” stating The View has not established itself as “bona fide news” to be exempt from the rule.
  • The equal time rule mandates that broadcasters provide equivalent airtime to political candidates if requested.
  • Enforcement options for the FCC are limited, with the most severe outcome for the network likely being a fine.
