Secret Service responds to concerns over pics of Trump in ‘The Beast’
- Viral pictures showed Donald Trump's presidential limousine, “The Beast,” being driven with its trunk open while he was inside.
- It occurred as Trump traveled from his Mar-a-Lago resort to Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.
- Photographers from several news agencies captured the unusual sight, showing Trump's silhouette in the back seat with the trunk wide open.
- A Secret Service spokesperson said the open boot had “no impact” on the motorcade's movement, vehicle systems, or equipment.
- The moment sparked widespread speculation and humorous comments online regarding the cause and potential security implications.