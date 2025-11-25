Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

White House turkeys enjoy VIP hotel stay ahead of pardoning holiday tradition

Turkeys 'Gobble' and 'Waddle' get VIP treatment at luxury hotel ahead of White House Thanksgiving pardon
  • Turkeys Gobble and Waddle were treated to a luxury VIP hotel stay at the Willard Hotel in Washington DC.
  • The birds arrived from North Carolina on Monday, 24 November, ahead of the White House Thanksgiving pardon.
  • They are scheduled to be pardoned by Donald Trump on Tuesday, 25 November, as part of the annual holiday ceremony.
  • This national tradition, which has been observed for over three decades, spares the turkeys from the Thanksgiving table.
  • Following their pardon, Gobble and Waddle will be sent to farms where they will be protected and looked after.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in