Record rainfall sees Thailand deploy relief to victims
- Severe flooding in southern Thailand has resulted in 13 fatalities, with relentless heavy rain devastating the region.
- The widespread disaster has submerged nine Thai provinces and eight states in neighbouring Malaysia, affecting an estimated 1.9 million people in Thailand alone.
- The Thai Navy has launched a significant relief operation, deploying the aircraft carrier Chakri Naruebet and a flotilla of 14 boats to deliver medical personnel, essential supplies, and field kitchens.
- Hat Yai, Thailand's fifth-largest city, has experienced its worst flooding in 15 years, with record rainfall leading to widespread evacuations and appeals for help from stranded residents.
- Over 18,500 people have been evacuated to relief centres in Malaysia, where authorities are providing maximum support, and the floods are also expected to impact Thailand's rubber industry.