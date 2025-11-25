Thailand deploys navy to help flood victims as death toll rises after record rainfall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thirteen people have died in southern Thailand as severe flooding, intensified by relentless heavy rain, continues to devastate the region. Authorities are now dispatching an aircraft carrier laden with vital relief supplies and medical personnel.

Floodwaters, reaching depths of up to two metres in places, have submerged nine Thai provinces and eight states in neighbouring Malaysia. This widespread devastation spans hundreds of kilometres, echoing last year's deadly monsoon floods which claimed 12 lives.

The Thai Navy confirmed it is mobilising a substantial relief operation, including the aircraft carrier Chakri Naruebet and a flotilla of 14 boats. These vessels will transport helicopters, medical teams, essential supplies, and field kitchens capable of providing 3,000 meals daily to those affected.

"The fleet is ready to deliver forces and carry out actions as the Royal Navy orders," it said in a statement, adding that the carrier could also serve as a floating hospital.

An estimated 1.9 million people have been affected in Thailand, where the meteorology agency forecast sustained heavy rain and flash floods on Tuesday and warned small boats to stay ashore to avoid waves taller than 3 metres (10 ft).

open image in gallery This aerial photo taken on November 25, 2025 shows vehicles parked on an elevated road to keep them out of flood waters in Hat Yai in Thailand's southern Songkhla province ( THAI NEWS PIX/AFP via Getty Imag )

"Calls have been coming in non-stop in the last three days, in the thousands, asking to be evacuated and others for food," said a member of volunteer group the Matchima Rescue Center in the worst affected city of Hat Yai.

The rubber trading centre is Thailand's fifth largest city, where authorities have ordered evacuation after days of rain that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said had brought the worst flooding in 15 years.

No phones, rice or drinking water

"We are five people and a small child without rice and water," Facebook user The Hong Tep posted in an appeal for help on the Matchima group's page. "Phone reception has been cut - water is rising fast."

Hat Yai, also popular with Malaysian visitors, received 335 mm (13 inches) of rain on Friday, its highest in a single day in three centuries.

Television images showed brown waters rushing through its commercial streets, while residents waded through high waters, clinging to floating polystyrene boxes as rubber boats evacuated others in orange life vests.

The waters submerged cars and flowed around a fire truck abandoned in a street.

In Malaysia, more than 18,500 people moved from flooded areas to 126 evacuation centres set up mainly in northern border areas.

open image in gallery A fire truck is submerged in floodwaters in Songkhla province, southern Thailand, Monday, Nov. 24 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

In the state of Perlis, rescue teams waded through knee-high water to enter homes, while rescue boats ferried the elderly to safety, images from its fire department showed.

'Difficult and challenging time'

A team of rescuers sent to the worst-hit state of Kelantan bordering Thailand could fan out to other states if needed, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Facebook.

"Family safety must be the priority," he said, ordering authorities to provide maximum support to affected communities, whom he asked to comply with orders to evacuate.

"In this difficult and challenging time, I pray that all flood victims are granted strength, resilience, and protected from any harm."

The floods could wreak disruption in Thailand's rubber industry, among the world's largest producers and exporters of the commodity, where the government rubber agency has estimated the rains could cut output by about 10,300 tons.

Posts from stranded people desperate for help ran into the thousands on the Facebook page of Hat Yai's Matchima rescue group.

"Water is on the second floor now," wrote one of them, Pingojung Ping, who said she was one of six trapped, two elderly people among them. "Pray. Please help."