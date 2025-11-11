Thailand suspends ceasefire deal with Cambodia over landmines
- Thailand has suspended a ceasefire deal with Cambodia, which was signed last month in the presence of US President Donald Trump.
- The suspension follows a landmine explosion that injured four Thai soldiers near the border in Sisaket province, with one losing his right foot.
- Bangkok has also halted the planned repatriation of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war, a key component of the October agreement.
- The Thai army alleges that new landmines were planted in Thai territory by intruders, accusing Cambodia of insincerity and hostility, an accusation Cambodia denies.
- Thai Prime Minister Anutin Chanvirakul stated that “everything has to stop until there is clarity” amid rising tensions, following an earlier deadly border conflict this year.