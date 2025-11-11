Thailand suspends ceasefire deal with Cambodia amid renewed border tensions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thailand suspended the implementation of a ceasefire deal with Cambodia, which was signed last month in the presence of US president Donald Trump, according to reports.

The move comes amid rising tensions following a landmine explosion that injured four Thai soldiers near the border.

Bangkok has also decided to suspend the planned repatriation of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war currently in Thai custody.

Under the ceasefire agreement, signed in October between Thailand and Cambodia during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit, both nations committed to withdrawing heavy weaponry from border zones, working jointly to clear landmines, and allowing Thailand to repatriate 18 captured Cambodian soldiers.

Cambodia’s foreign ministry said in a statement that it was “gravely concerned” about Thailand’s decision to suspend the agreement.

Four Thai soldiers were wounded on Monday when a landmine detonated during a patrol in Sisaket province, the Thai army said, noting that one soldier lost his right foot.

“The evidence led to the conclusion that intruders secretly removed the barbed wire and laid the landmines in the Thai territory, targeting the personnel who conduct regular patrols there,” Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said, according to The Bangkok Post.

“The act shows Cambodia’s insincerity in reducing conflict and reflects hostility which violates the jointly signed declaration,” he said.

The army added that three additional mines were discovered near the explosion site.

“The Thai military is halting all agreements until Cambodia can show clear sincerity that they will not be hostile,” Supreme Commander General Ukris Boontanondha said, according to social media posts by the Thai armed forces.

“Based on the available evidence, it can be concluded that the landmine was snuck in by removing barbed wire and newly planted on Thai soil,” the statement said.

Cambodia’s foreign ministry, however, rejected the allegation, denying that it had planted new mines along the border.

Earlier this year, Thailand and Cambodia were involved in a brief but intense border conflict that lasted several days, resulting in casualties on both sides and heightening regional tensions.

Meanwhile, Thai prime minister Anutin Chanvirakul said that “everything has to stop until there is clarity”, without elaborating further.

Each government has accused the other of sparking the brief but deadly confrontation earlier this year, which left at least 48 people dead and forced around 300,000 people to flee their homes.