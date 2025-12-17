Tesla faces being banned from entire state for ‘misleading customers’
- The California Department of Motor Vehicles says it will ban Tesla from selling cars in the state for 30 days if it doesn’t modify its marketing of its driver-assistance technology.
- This directive follows an administrative judge's ruling that terms like "Autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving" may mislead consumers into believing the vehicles are fully autonomous.
- The DMV demands that Tesla either makes its "Autopilot" technology fully autonomous or stops using the label, as drivers are still required to remain alert.
- Non-compliance within a 90-day period will lead to a 30-day ban on Tesla vehicle sales within California, the DMV said.
- Despite Tesla's assertion that its advertising is not misleading, the company has started to adjust its marketing, though some older branding persists.