Tesla is discontinuing two of its best-known cars – here’s why

The Tesla Model X is being discontinued
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the company will cease production of its Model S and Model X vehicles.
  • This strategic shift aims to redirect Tesla's focus and resources towards artificial intelligence and robotics.
  • The Fremont factory, previously used for these models, will be converted to manufacture Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus.
  • Musk envisions Optimus as the 'biggest product of all time,' predicting it will become an 'infinite money glitch' and contribute 80 per cent to Tesla's value, aiming for a $25 trillion valuation by 2050.
  • However, experts like MIT roboticist Rodney Brooks express scepticism, deeming the concept of a general-purpose humanoid assistant technologically and economically unfeasible for decades.
