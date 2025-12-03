Tesco is giving away ‘wonky’ Christmas trees — but you’ll need to be quick
- Tesco is set to distribute hundreds of “wonky” Christmas trees at select stores on Saturday, 6 December.
- The initiative aims to encourage customers to embrace the “imperfect side of the festive season” by giving trees with minor imperfections a “second chance”.
- These unique trees will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 10am, with a limit of one tree per household.
- Tesco suggests that recipients consider making a donation to food charities Fareshare and Trussell.
- A survey conducted by Tesco found that 87 per cent of Britons believe Christmas does not need to be 'perfect' to be special, despite common festive frustrations.