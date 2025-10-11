Tennessee plant explosion leaves 19 people missing
- A massive explosion at the Accurate Energetic Systems military supplier plant in Bucksnort, Tennessee, has left at least 19 people dead or missing, officials say.
- The blast, which occurred just before 8 a.m. local time, also resulted in multiple hospitalizations and was felt miles away, shaking homes.
- Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis described the scene as devastating, noting the building where the explosion happened was completely destroyed, leaving a 'half-mile square' of debris.
- First responders initially faced ongoing detonations, but the site was brought under control by Friday afternoon; the cause of the explosion remains unknown as investigations continue.
- The facility, which supplies munitions to the military, had a previous fatal incident in April 2014, and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has called for prayers for those impacted.