32-year-old charged in connection with teen’s death from alcohol consumption
- A New York bartender, Ariel Ceja, 32, has been charged in connection with the death of an 18-year-old hostess, Maria Cecilia De Jesus-Garcia.
- De Jesus-Garcia died from complications of acute ethanol intoxication after allegedly being served alcohol by Ceja at Adelita’s Mexican Cocina & Tequila in Victor on Aug. 4, 2024.
- The incident occurred after the restaurant closed, with a police investigation, including surveillance footage, leading to Ceja's arrest on December 18.
- Ceja faces charges of criminally negligent homicide, a felony, and unlawful dealing with a child, a misdemeanor.
- He is currently held at Ontario County Jail and is scheduled for arraignment next month.