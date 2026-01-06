Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch as 80,000 teddy bears are tossed onto ice rink in ‘sweet, cuddly mayhem’

Moment 80,000 Teddy Bears are chucked onto an ice rink during a hockey game
  • More than 80,000 teddy bears were thrown onto an ice rink during a hockey game in Pennsylvania.
  • The incident occurred on Sunday, 4 January, during a match between the Hershey Bears and the Rockford Ice Hogs, after the Bears scored their first goal.
  • Footage captured players jumping into the massive pile of stuffed animals, an event described as 'sweet, cuddly mayhem' and 'plush pandemonium'.
  • This annual 'bear toss' has been organised by the Hershey Bears for the past 15 years.
  • All 81,796 stuffed animals will be donated to local charities, adding to the 648,246 toys the club has donated since 2001.
In full

