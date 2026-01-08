Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Sanctioned Russian tanker spotted sailing through English Channel

Related: Military troops return to RAF base as MoD admits involvement in Russian tanker raid
  • A US-sanctioned Russian tanker, the 'Tavian', is currently navigating the English Channel, following the seizure of a similar vessel.
  • The 'Tavian' was sanctioned by the US in 2024 for its alleged involvement in the distribution of illicit oil.
  • Britain assisted US forces in capturing the Russian-flagged 'Marinera', previously linked to Venezuela, in the North Atlantic on Wednesday.
  • Defence Secretary John Healey described the 'Marinera' as having a "nefarious history" and being part of a "Russian-Iranian axis of sanctions evasion".
  • The UK supported the operation at the request of US President Donald Trump, as part of international efforts to combat sanctions-busting and shadow shipping.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in