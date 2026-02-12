Potato snacks recalled over contamination concerns
- Federal health authorities have expanded a recall of frozen tater tots due to potential contamination with hard plastic fragments.
- The recall now covers over 21,600 30-pound cases, amounting to approximately 648,000 pounds of product.
- Produced by McCain Foods in Idaho, the affected tater tots, including Ore-Ida and Sonic Tots, were mainly distributed in bulk to food service clients across 28 U.S. states, not retail stores.
- Although no injuries have been confirmed, officials warn that even small plastic fragments can cause choking or mouth and throat injuries if consumed.
- Customers with concerns about their products can find more information on the FDA's recall page or contact McCain Foods customer service for guidance on refunds or disposal.
