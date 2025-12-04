Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

No video evidence Tara Reid was ‘drugged’ in hotel bar, say police

Tara Reid claimed her drink had been spiked at a hotel bar
Tara Reid claimed her drink had been spiked at a hotel bar (Getty)
  • American Pie actress Tara Reid was removed from the DoubleTree hotel at Chicago O’Hare Airport, claiming she had been spiked.
  • Rosemont Police reviewed CCTV footage from the hotel bar and found no evidence of anyone tampering with her drink.
  • Authorities stated that a bartender covered Reid's drink when she left the bar, which is standard practice.
  • Reid reported passing out after one drink and waking up in hospital, firmly believing she was drugged and experiencing severe mental distress.
  • Police are awaiting chemical test results from the hospital that treated her, confirming that no criminal act has been identified at this time.
