Two people charged with murder after death of three-year-old boy

Isiayah Henry died on 19 January
Isiayah Henry died on 19 January (PA Wire)
  • Two people, Tanisha Henry, 28, and Mikael Williams, 30, have been charged with the murder of a three-year-old boy in south-east London.
  • Isiayah Henry, from Woolwich, died on 19 January after being admitted to hospital earlier in the month with serious injuries.
  • The pair also face charges of causing or allowing the death of a child, according to court documents.
  • The Met Police were called to the hospital on 3 January following concerns about Isiayah's injuries, initiating a safeguarding and criminal investigation.
  • Henry and Williams appeared at Woolwich Crown Court and are scheduled to reappear on 22 April.
