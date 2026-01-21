Tough day at work? Experts reveal how Brits console themselves afterwards
- A study by Anglia Ruskin University explored how people self-reward and self-console after good, bad, or average workdays.
- Researchers surveyed 281 individuals across the UK, asking about their likelihood of engaging in 'self-gifting behaviours' such as having an alcoholic drink, a takeaway, or a bubble bath.
- After a challenging day, participants were more inclined to indulge in an alcoholic drink, a takeaway, a chocolate bar, and a bubble bath, primarily for self-consolation.
- Takeaways were uniquely identified as the only self-gifting item motivated by both a desire to self-reward and self-console, due to combining indulgence with the removal of cooking.
- Separately, Camden in north London has been named England's fast food capital, with the number of outlets doubling since 2017.