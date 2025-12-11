SZA fights against White House using her ‘cuffing season’ lyrics
- SZA has accused the White House of "rage-baiting artists" after it used her song "Big Boys" in a video promoting deportation efforts by ICE officers.
- The White House posted the video with the caption "WE HEARD IT’S CUFFING SZN," stating it was "Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America."
- Sabrina Carpenter also condemned the Department of Homeland Security for using her song "Juno" in a similar video, demanding her music not be used for an "inhumane agenda."
- Olivia Rodrigo previously criticised the administration after DHS used her track "All-American B****" for a deportation video, which was subsequently removed from Instagram.
- These incidents follow a trend of artists, including Jack White, Beyoncé, and the Rolling Stones, objecting to the administration's unauthorised use of their music.