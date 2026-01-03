UK and France carry out joint strike on Syrian underground site used by Daesh
- RAF Typhoons, alongside French aircraft, conducted a joint strike on an underground facility in Syria on Saturday evening.
- The targeted facility was occupied by Daesh and was believed to be used for storing weapons and explosives.
- The Ministry of Defence confirmed the operation, stating it aimed to prevent a resurgence of Daesh and their dangerous ideologies.
- Defence Secretary John Healey MP praised the UK's leadership and the professionalism and courage of the Armed Forces involved.
- The Ministry of Defence reported no indication of risk to civilians and confirmed all aircraft returned safely from the mission.