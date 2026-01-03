Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK and France carry out joint strike on Syrian underground site used by Daesh

Handout photo issued by the Ministry of Defence of a Royal Air Force Typhoon aircraft, preparing to take-off
Handout photo issued by the Ministry of Defence of a Royal Air Force Typhoon aircraft, preparing to take-off (Sgt Lee Goddard/MOD Crown copyright/PA Wire)
  • RAF Typhoons, alongside French aircraft, conducted a joint strike on an underground facility in Syria on Saturday evening.
  • The targeted facility was occupied by Daesh and was believed to be used for storing weapons and explosives.
  • The Ministry of Defence confirmed the operation, stating it aimed to prevent a resurgence of Daesh and their dangerous ideologies.
  • Defence Secretary John Healey MP praised the UK's leadership and the professionalism and courage of the Armed Forces involved.
  • The Ministry of Defence reported no indication of risk to civilians and confirmed all aircraft returned safely from the mission.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in