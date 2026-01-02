Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Swiss ski resort bar fire survivor recalls people fleeing ‘in frenzy’ as flames tore through venue

Survivor escaped deadly Swiss resort bar fire 'in a frenzy' as it was engulfed by blaze
  • A deadly fire erupted at a Swiss ski resort bar in Crans-Montana during New Year's Eve celebrations.
  • The blaze, which occurred shortly after midnight on 1 January, resulted in at least 40 deaths and 115 injuries.
  • Survivor Nathan Huguenin, 19, described seeing party-goers attempting to flee "in a frenzy" and witnessing severely burned individuals.
  • Huguenin expressed his shock and difficulty processing the traumatic event, stating he saw people dying.
  • The precise cause of the fire is currently unknown, but officials have ruled out an attack.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in