Swiss ski resort bar fire survivor recalls people fleeing ‘in frenzy’ as flames tore through venue
- A deadly fire erupted at a Swiss ski resort bar in Crans-Montana during New Year's Eve celebrations.
- The blaze, which occurred shortly after midnight on 1 January, resulted in at least 40 deaths and 115 injuries.
- Survivor Nathan Huguenin, 19, described seeing party-goers attempting to flee "in a frenzy" and witnessing severely burned individuals.
- Huguenin expressed his shock and difficulty processing the traumatic event, stating he saw people dying.
- The precise cause of the fire is currently unknown, but officials have ruled out an attack.