Teen dies after NYE bar fire, raising death toll to 41
- A teenager has died a month after a New Year's Eve bar fire in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, raising the death toll to 41.
- The 18-year-old victim died in hospital in Zurich on 31 January, following the blaze that injured 116 revellers.
- The fire is believed to have been sparked by sparkling candles on champagne bottles igniting soundproof foam in Le Constellation bar's basement.
- Swiss prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into the bar owners and municipal officials for negligent homicide and other charges, as the bar had not undergone safety checks for five years.
- Many of the victims were teenagers, with only four of the deceased aged over 24, and numerous survivors remain in hospital with severe burns.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks